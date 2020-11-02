Overview

Dr. Todd Muneses, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Muneses works at WellSpan Philhaven in York, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.