Overview

Dr. Todd Nelson, MD is a Dermatologist in Trent Woods, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Nelson works at Eastern Dermatology in Trent Woods, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Discoloration, Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.