Dr. Todd Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Nguyen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Texas Pain Specialists Pllc1119 W Randol Mill Rd Ste 100, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 860-2700
Transcend Medical Group2206 W Park Row Dr Ste 102, Pantego, TX 76013 Directions (817) 860-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I became a new patient a few days ago, after my doctor of 33 years retired. I had a great 1st appointment with Dr. Nguyen. He is kind, considerate, and very easy to talk too. His staff is very good, too. I can definitely see myself with Dr. Nguyen for years to come. Thank you.
About Dr. Todd Nguyen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1548249030
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott White|Scott White Tx Texas A&M Hsc
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
