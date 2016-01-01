Dr. Todd Nowlen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nowlen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Nowlen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Nowlen, MD
Dr. Todd Nowlen, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Nowlen's Office Locations
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1757
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 250-3783
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Nowlen, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1346279619
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowlen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowlen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowlen has seen patients for Septal Defect, Ventricular Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowlen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nowlen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowlen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nowlen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nowlen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.