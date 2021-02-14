Overview

Dr. Todd Odom, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Odom works at Colon And Rectal Associates Of Texas in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.