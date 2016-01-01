Dr. Ovokaitys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, MD
Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
- 1 2260 Rutherford Rd, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (442) 888-4978
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Dr. Ovokaitys speaks Spanish.
