Dr. Todd Patrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Patrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Patrick, MD
Dr. Todd Patrick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Patrick works at
Dr. Patrick's Office Locations
-
1
Christus Trinity Mother Frances Neuroscience Institute910 E Houston St Ste 330, Tyler, TX 75702 Directions (903) 525-7995
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patrick?
Had back surgery he resolved 100% of my back and hip pain with surgery best thing I did ever.
About Dr. Todd Patrick, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629056908
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patrick works at
Dr. Patrick has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Patrick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.