Dr. Todd Peebles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Peebles, MD is a Neuroradiology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Neuroradiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth, Thedacare Medical Center Berlin and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Marshfield Clinic333 N Commercial St, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 967-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Medical Center Berlin
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
What a kind, caring doctor. I placed a stent in my husband's neck and spent the time to talk to us so we understood what was happening. We will definitely be staying with him and would recommend him.
- Neuroradiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1386665925
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- Med Center Hospital Vt
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- McGill University
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Peebles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
