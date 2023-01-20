Overview

Dr. Todd Perkins, MD is a Dermatologist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia.



Dr. Perkins works at Metroderm DC in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.