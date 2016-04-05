Dr. Todd Perlstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perlstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Perlstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Perlstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham and Women's Hospital and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Perlstein works at
Locations
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology2680 S Val Vista Dr Ste 185, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- Medica
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Todd Perlstein was the only one who was able to hear my mitral valve heart murmur, and gave my family hope because the other hospital staff was sure I was dying on the ventilator with Aveolar Hemmorhage. At first I wasn't sure he was nice or knew what he was doing but, he grows on you and it a fabulous physician that goes the extra mile for you. If he doesn't know something he will research and find out how to best care for you. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Todd Perlstein, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
