Dr. Todd Price, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Price, MD
Dr. Todd Price, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
1
Todd Price - 915 Gessner Road Suite 620915 Gessner Rd Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 307-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Price is an amazing doctor. He is so kind and his staff is the best. He has helped our family many times over when we’ve been traveling out of the country and any other time we have needed him. I highly recommend him to anyone needing an infectious disease or tropical medicine specialist.
About Dr. Todd Price, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1699784819
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- UCLA San Fernando Vly
- UCLA San Fernando Vly
- ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.