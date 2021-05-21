See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Todd Price, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.3 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Price, MD

Dr. Todd Price, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Price works at Todd Price - 915 Gessner Road Suite 620 in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Price's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Todd Price - 915 Gessner Road Suite 620
    915 Gessner Rd Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 307-2181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 21, 2021
    Dr Price is an amazing doctor. He is so kind and his staff is the best. He has helped our family many times over when we’ve been traveling out of the country and any other time we have needed him. I highly recommend him to anyone needing an infectious disease or tropical medicine specialist.
    PartyPatty — May 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Todd Price, MD
    About Dr. Todd Price, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699784819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Residency
    • UCLA San Fernando Vly
    Internship
    • UCLA San Fernando Vly
    Medical Education
    • ORAL ROBERTS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Price works at Todd Price - 915 Gessner Road Suite 620 in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Price’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

