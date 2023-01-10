See All Cardiologists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Pulerwitz works at ColumbiaDoctors Medical Group in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Tarrytown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
Dr. Elliot Riegelhaupt, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
Dr. Brendan Sullivan, MD
4.5 (26)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 19 Bradhurst Avenue
    19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 593-7800
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd # W100, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 277-4367

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Disease
Pericardial Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Cardiovascular Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Blood Sugar Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nuclear Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pulerwitz?

    Jan 10, 2023
    Dr Pulerwitz is incredibly competent and makes sure you understand your medical issues or concerns, spending as much time as you need. He is a consummate expert and I felt completely confident on his diagnosis and treatment.
    Malcolm Netburn — Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pulerwitz to family and friends

    Dr. Pulerwitz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pulerwitz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922053958
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pulerwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pulerwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pulerwitz has seen patients for Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pulerwitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Pulerwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pulerwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pulerwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pulerwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Pulerwitz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.