Dr. Todd Rafferty, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Rafferty works at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Health & Wellness Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.