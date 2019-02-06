Overview

Dr. Todd Rambasek, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.



Dr. Rambasek works at ENT and Allergy Health Services, Inc. in Sandusky, OH with other offices in Lorain, OH and Lakewood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Angioedema, Hives and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.