Overview of Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Rasmussen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.