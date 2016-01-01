See All Vascular Surgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD

Vascular Surgery
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Rasmussen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rasmussen's Office Locations

    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 577-5293

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093725707
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clin&amp;Found
    • Wilford Hall Arb Med Ctr
    • Mayo Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rasmussen works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Rasmussen’s profile.

    Dr. Rasmussen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

