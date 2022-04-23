Dr. Todd Rau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rau, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Rau, MD
Dr. Todd Rau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They graduated from American University of The Caribbean Plymouth, Montserrat and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.
Dr. Rau works at
Dr. Rau's Office Locations
Todd C. Rau, M.D.1467 Ford St, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 792-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Redlands Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After researching & consulting with over 10 surgeons. It was the easy choice to have Dr Rau complete my tummy tuck. During my consult I originally was thinking of a breast augmentation as well but after discussing what the best course of action would be I decided on just having a tummy tuck now & will revisit the breast augmentation at a later time. This was one of the major deciding factors as Dr Rau took his time explaining everything & going over every question and concern I had regarding these procedures. He explained everything in such great detail I left the consult with 0 additional questions. The entire office staff is amazing, welcoming & you can feel the care they provide each and every patient & even to my husband who has been by my side in this journey. Fast forward to 9 days post op and I’m still amazed everyday after my procedure how different I feel & look. As I can definitely say my confidence is being restored & I am so thankful for everything
About Dr. Todd Rau, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1023030319
Education & Certifications
- St Agnes Hospital Baltimore
- Penn State University Hershey Mc
- American University of The Caribbean Plymouth, Montserrat
- University Of California-Davis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rau accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.