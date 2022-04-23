Overview of Dr. Todd Rau, MD

Dr. Todd Rau, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Redlands, CA. They graduated from American University of The Caribbean Plymouth, Montserrat and is affiliated with Redlands Community Hospital.



Dr. Rau works at Rau Plastic Surgery in Redlands, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.