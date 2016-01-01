Dr. Todd Richardson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Richardson, MD
Dr. Todd Richardson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Covenant Healthcare900 COOPER AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 583-4388
Covenant Surgery5415 Cardinal Square Blvd, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 790-4855Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Richardson, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Providence Hospital
- American University of the Caribbean
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
Dr. Richardson has seen patients for Gastrotomy, Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richardson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
