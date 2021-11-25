Overview of Dr. Todd Rimington, MD

Dr. Todd Rimington, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.



Dr. Rimington works at Northwest Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in Chicago, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.