Dr. Todd Rosenblat, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY.



Dr. Rosenblat works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.