Dr. Todd Roth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Roth, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Roth works at
Locations
-
1
Sara Landerud3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (305) 302-8106Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Total Heart Center at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital3501 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-2243
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor I ever had I would trust him with my life and care any day.
About Dr. Todd Roth, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1063622090
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
