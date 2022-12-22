See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Todd Roth, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Roth, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.

Dr. Roth works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sara Landerud
    3501 Johnson St, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 302-8106
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Total Heart Center at Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
    3501 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-2243

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
  • Memorial Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Transposition of Great Arteries
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects, Adult Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Best doctor I ever had I would trust him with my life and care any day.
    About Dr. Todd Roth, MD

    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Education & Certifications

    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Cardiovascular Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Roth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roth works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Roth’s profile.

    Dr. Roth has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Roth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

