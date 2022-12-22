Overview

Dr. Todd Roth, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Roth works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.