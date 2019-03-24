Dr. Todd Rozen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rozen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Rozen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Mayo Clinic Florida4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
I’ve been a patient Of Dr. Rozen for several years. He’s been very understanding and explains what could be happening and what we need to try. He’s run several tests and tried several approaches in how to handle my situation. He has’nt given up on me and always gets back to me in a reasonable time frame. I would definitely recommend Dr. Rozen.
- Neurology
- English
- 1902999006
- University of Rochester
Dr. Rozen has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Cluster Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rozen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rozen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rozen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rozen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rozen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.