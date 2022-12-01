See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Todd Rubin, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (72)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Todd Rubin, MD

Dr. Todd Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine|NY U

Dr. Rubin works at Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hendersonville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline
    3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2360
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial
    2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 802-4403
  3. 3
    Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Hendersonville
    353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 141C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2361
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Broken Arm
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Everything went very smooth, staff were so helpful and friendly. I was never nervous or anxious in anyway. Very professional and compassionate. I would give them a 10 or 5 stars
    James Beach — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Rubin, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245527506
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine|NY U
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubin has seen patients for Broken Arm, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

