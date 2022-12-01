Dr. Rubin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Rubin, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Rubin, MD
Dr. Todd Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai School of Medicine|NY U
Dr. Rubin works at
Dr. Rubin's Office Locations
-
1
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Skyline3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 190, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 703-2360Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Centennial2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 802-4403
-
3
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics - Hendersonville353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 141C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 703-2361Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went very smooth, staff were so helpful and friendly. I was never nervous or anxious in anyway. Very professional and compassionate. I would give them a 10 or 5 stars
About Dr. Todd Rubin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1245527506
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|NY U
- Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
