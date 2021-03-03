Overview of Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD

Dr. Todd Rumsey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from Indiana University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.



Dr. Rumsey works at Womens Health Advantage in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Angola, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.