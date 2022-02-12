Overview of Dr. Todd Russell, MD

Dr. Todd Russell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Russell works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.