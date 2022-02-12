See All Vascular Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Russell, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Sylvania, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Russell, MD

Dr. Todd Russell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital, ProMedica Memorial Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Russell works at ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Carotid Artery Disease and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Russell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vein Care - Sylvania
    5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2090
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  2. 2
    ProMedica Physicians Jobst Vascular
    2109 Hughes Dr Ste 450, Toledo, OH 43606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital
  • ProMedica Memorial Hospital
  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Claudication Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 12, 2022
    My visit with Dr. Russell was exceptional as I expected it to be, having met him in the care of my father in 2004. He was very informative on my health questions and very patient with all of them. I've very thankful he'll be available in any future needs that may arise in my health care.
    Sandy Stephenson — Feb 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Todd Russell, MD
    About Dr. Todd Russell, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043219496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University
    Medical Education

