Dr. Todd Ruth, MD
Dr. Todd Ruth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD.
KureSmart Pain Management - Owings Mills7920 McDonogh Rd Ste 201, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (443) 693-7246
Clearway Pain Solutions - Westminster826 Washington Rd Ste 210, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (443) 693-7246
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coventry Health Care
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Partners
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I’ve only been seeing Dr. Todd Ruth about 4-5 months (been in pain management over 10 years). The procedure Dr Ruth preformed (RFA) was the first time i experienced real success. For the first 5 weeks it was worst then felt as if there was no improvement, Dr. Ruth said give it 6 weeks, i was skeptical but he was absolutely right, it started and continued to improve my pain in that area. (Shame there are about 12 other pain points but were not done yet who knows?) He was very clear in his explanation, gentle with the injection , and is the first Pain Doc i think truly wants to try to really listen and help my deteriorating situation. The Staff is always friendly and the place is exceptional!
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1437569779
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Ruth has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
