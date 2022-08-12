See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Todd Ruth, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Ruth, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. 

Dr. Ruth works at Clearway Pain Solutions in Owings Mills, MD with other offices in Westminster, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    KureSmart Pain Management - Owings Mills
    7920 McDonogh Rd Ste 201, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 693-7246
  2. 2
    Clearway Pain Solutions - Westminster
    826 Washington Rd Ste 210, Westminster, MD 21157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 693-7246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylolysis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Partners
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Todd Ruth, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437569779
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Ruth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ruth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruth has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

