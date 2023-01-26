Dr. Todd Sacks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sacks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Sacks, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Sacks, MD
Dr. Todd Sacks, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austell, GA. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital
Dr. Sacks' Office Locations
Austell Office2041 Mesa Valley Way Ste 100, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 944-1100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 207, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (770) 423-2180Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics6001 Professional Pkwy Ste 1040, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (770) 949-7400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Resurgens Orthopaedics3698 Largent Way NW Ste 103, Marietta, GA 30064 Directions (678) 354-2883Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
After a 3 bone break in my ankle in 2008, Dr Sacks performed an amazing surgery that has to this date in 2023, given me a pain free, never swelling ankle with screws and plate on both sides of my ankle!!! I love Dr Sacks and can not say enough great things about him because he also did surgery in 2011, for a torn meniscus in my knee which has held up 100% to date!!! He is an excellent surgeon with a great bed side manner while willing to answer all my questions with truth, compassion and mercy, I am so grateful for Dr Todd Sacks!!!
About Dr. Todd Sacks, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sacks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sacks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sacks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sacks has seen patients for Joint Pain, Bursitis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sacks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Sacks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sacks.
