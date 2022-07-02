Overview of Dr. Todd Sandrock, DO

Dr. Todd Sandrock, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Sandrock works at Greater Michigan Orthopedics in Grand Blanc, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.