Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD
Dr. Todd Schlesinger, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Schlesinger works at
Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston2180 HENRY TECKLENBURG DR, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 556-8886Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston1364 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-8886Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Everyone I encountered in my visit was warm, friendly, and professional. I needed to get my first annual skin check and I searched high and low for a practice in the Lowcountry that had more than old white dudes for physicians. :-\ I was happy to find a diverse and lovely group at DLCC. Kia and Dr. Walker made the unnerving experience of getting naked in front a stranger much more tolerable. LOL. Thank y'all for my fabulous first experience at a dermatologist office! I will be sending everyone to see y'all!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1538135280
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- State University of New York at Buffalo
- Dermatology
