Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (49)
Map Pin Small Stockbridge, GA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD

Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Schmidt works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoAtlanta Stockbridge
    1240 Eagles Landing Pkwy Ste 300, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 506-4350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 31, 2023
    Exceptional Seasoned Surgeon; my hip needed revision and Dr. Schmidt knew exactly what to do.
    Marjorie Neil — Jan 31, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD
    About Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396745618
    Education & Certifications

    • Hughston Orth Clin|Shoulder Surg - Univ Western Ontariao
    • Med College Of Wisconsin
    • Med College Of Wisconsin
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmidt works at Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta in Stockbridge, GA. View the full address on Dr. Schmidt’s profile.

    Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

