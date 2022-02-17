See All Ophthalmologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD

Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Schneiderman works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schneiderman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Center Northwest
    9800 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Macular Hole
Acute Endophthalmitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoschisis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypotony of Eye
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2022
    Informative, thorough and very caring. Unusual for today's practices.
    Christine King — Feb 17, 2022
    About Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1033141007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Wa School Of Med|University Wa Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneiderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schneiderman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schneiderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schneiderman works at Retina Center Northwest in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Schneiderman’s profile.

    Dr. Schneiderman has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneiderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneiderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneiderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneiderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneiderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

