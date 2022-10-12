Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schneiderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD
Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University Of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Schneiderman works at
Dr. Schneiderman's Office Locations
-
1
Schneiderman Todd A MD Office215 Union Ave Ste D, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 520-4253
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schneiderman?
Getting an appointment was easy, I was treated well.
About Dr. Todd Schneiderman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu
- 1801879895
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School|Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University
- Univ Of Pittsburgh Sch Of Med|University Of Pittsburgh
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schneiderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schneiderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schneiderman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schneiderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schneiderman works at
Dr. Schneiderman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schneiderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schneiderman speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Schneiderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schneiderman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schneiderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schneiderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.