Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD

Dermatology
3.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Paul, MN. They graduated from University Of Minnesota.

Dr. Seelhammer works at Dermatology Consultants, PA in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Consultants Woodbury
    280 SNELLING AVE N, Saint Paul, MN 55104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 209-1600
  2. 2
    587 Bielenberg Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 379-3760

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Fungal Nail Infection
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis
Fungal Infections
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pemphigoid
Plantar Wart
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Skin Screenings
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PreferredOne
    • SelectCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 26, 2019
    Dr. Seelhammer had wonderful bedside manner. He took the time to ask questions and listen to my issues. After the initial examination, he gave a diagnosis and a thorough action plan to resolve the issue. I felt comfortable throughout the entire appointment. I would highly recommend Dr. Seelhammer.
    Brandon — Sep 26, 2019
    About Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1376778613
    Education & Certifications

    • Aurora-St. Lukes
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • Concordia College
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Seelhammer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seelhammer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seelhammer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seelhammer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seelhammer works at Dermatology Consultants, PA in Saint Paul, MN. View the full address on Dr. Seelhammer’s profile.

    Dr. Seelhammer has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seelhammer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Seelhammer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seelhammer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seelhammer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seelhammer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

