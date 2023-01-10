Dr. Shanks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Shanks, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Shanks, MD
Dr. Todd Shanks, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Shanks' Office Locations
Texas Health Neurosurgery & Spine Specialists3060 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 312-0607
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've had a great experience with Dr Shanks and everyone in his office. I couldn't have gone through this experience without their expertise and compassion
About Dr. Todd Shanks, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154542181
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Fellowship
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanks has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.