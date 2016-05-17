Dr. Todd Shea, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Shea, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Shea, DPM
Dr. Todd Shea, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Shea works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shea's Office Locations
-
1
Allina Health Nicollet Mall Clinic825 Nicollet Mall Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 333-8883
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shea?
Dr. Shea has a sense of humor and really seems to enjoy what he does. That is a perfect fit for me. I've been treated by him off and on for foot issues (mainly sports related) for over 7 years. My treatment with him has been excellent. He also is great about returning messages.
About Dr. Todd Shea, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013977644
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shea works at
Dr. Shea has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.