Dr. Todd Sheer, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Sheer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Durango, CO. They completed their fellowship with Naval Medical Center
Dr. Sheer works at
Locations
Mercy Urology Services1010 Three Springs Blvd Ste 270, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sheer is the best doctor I have ever had, ever. He is polite, respectful of your time, thorough, thoughtful, and trustworthy. Through routine visits and difficult challenges, Dr. Sheer has given guidance but not mandates and made feel like I have choices and control. I cannot recommend him highly enough.
About Dr. Todd Sheer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1568434702
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
