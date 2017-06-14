Overview of Dr. Todd Shepler, MD

Dr. Todd Shepler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Shepler works at HILL COUNTRY EYE CENTER in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.