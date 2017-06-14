See All Ophthalmologists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Todd Shepler, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Shepler, MD

Dr. Todd Shepler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Shepler works at HILL COUNTRY EYE CENTER in Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shepler's Office Locations

    Hill Country Eye Center
    11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 528-1144

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 14, 2017
    Dr. Shepler performed an amazing eye lift, both upper and lower! My results are very natural looking. He has an excellent bedside manner!
    Giddings, TX — Jun 14, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Todd Shepler, MD
    Dr. Shepler's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Shepler

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    About Dr. Todd Shepler, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568453447
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Oculoplastic Cons.
    • Cal Pacific Med Ctr
    • Brackenridge Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Shepler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shepler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shepler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shepler works at HILL COUNTRY EYE CENTER in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shepler’s profile.

    Dr. Shepler has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Eyelid Disorders and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shepler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shepler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shepler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shepler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shepler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

