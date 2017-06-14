Dr. Todd Shepler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shepler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Shepler, MD
Dr. Todd Shepler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Hill Country Eye Center11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 400, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-1144
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shepler performed an amazing eye lift, both upper and lower! My results are very natural looking. He has an excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Todd Shepler, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1568453447
Education & Certifications
- Texas Oculoplastic Cons.
- Cal Pacific Med Ctr
- Brackenridge Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Ophthalmology
