See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. Todd Shrader, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Todd Shrader, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (31)
Map Pin Small Torrance, CA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Todd Shrader, MD

Dr. Todd Shrader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Shrader works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
Dr. Neeraj Gupta, MD
2.8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. David Feingold, MD
Dr. David Feingold, MD
2.5 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
Dr. Greg Khounganian, MD
4.1 (18)
View Profile

Dr. Shrader's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group
    23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 316-6190
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Allergic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Birmingham Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursal Drainage Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Disorders Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Climacteric Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Dislocation of Patella Chevron Icon
Congenital Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Congenital Short Femur Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Crystalline Arthritis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia, Beukes Type Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Socket Injuries Chevron Icon
Infectious Arthritis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Clicking Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Effusion Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Space Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Stiffness Chevron Icon
Joint Swelling Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Disorders Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
MAKOplasty® Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuropathic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peroneal Muscular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Infectious Reactive Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Short Stature - Prognathism - Short Femoral Necks Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Transient Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Tricep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shrader?

    Nov 08, 2020
    I was fortunate to get an appointment the day (Saturday) after I called. Without current medical insurance, I was very worried about cost. On arrival the staff was very professional and facility modern and clean. Dr. Shrader was prompt, professional, and very efficient. After x-rays were taken, he explained the results and what I should do to minimize the pain. The cost was reasonable, with office visit/diagnosis and four x-rays. I recommend both Dr. Shrader and Coastal Ortho.
    Tom Furedi — Nov 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Todd Shrader, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Todd Shrader, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shrader to family and friends

    Dr. Shrader's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shrader

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Todd Shrader, MD.

    About Dr. Todd Shrader, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730120379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, Ca
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Shrader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shrader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shrader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shrader works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shrader’s profile.

    Dr. Shrader has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrader. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Todd Shrader, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.