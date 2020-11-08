Overview of Dr. Todd Shrader, MD

Dr. Todd Shrader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shrader works at Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.