Dr. Todd Shrader, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Shrader, MD
Dr. Todd Shrader, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Shrader works at
Dr. Shrader's Office Locations
-
1
Torrance Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group23456 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 316-6190Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrader?
I was fortunate to get an appointment the day (Saturday) after I called. Without current medical insurance, I was very worried about cost. On arrival the staff was very professional and facility modern and clean. Dr. Shrader was prompt, professional, and very efficient. After x-rays were taken, he explained the results and what I should do to minimize the pain. The cost was reasonable, with office visit/diagnosis and four x-rays. I recommend both Dr. Shrader and Coastal Ortho.
About Dr. Todd Shrader, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730120379
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Claremont McKenna College, Claremont, Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrader has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
