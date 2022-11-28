Dr. Todd Siff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Siff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Siff, MD
Dr. Todd Siff, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Siff works at
Dr. Siff's Office Locations
Houston Methodist6550 Fannin St Ste 2600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-1818Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Houston Methodist8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (713) 790-1818Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff. Nice and friendly. Waited about 10 mins after I filled out my paperwork. Assistant was real nice and personal. Doc came in and diagnosed me, gave me a cortisone shot. It worked and I have not needed to come back yet. And OMG he took in consideration that I was petrified to have a shot so close to my neck. He numbed it and I did NOT feel the shot at all we laughed and joked a bit. Explained what was wrong And my options. I have not needed to use my options yet. My insurance would not pay for physical therapy but would pay for surgery but I haven’t needed it. Now I’m trying to get my husband over there for his hand.
About Dr. Todd Siff, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1801834437
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville Hospital|University of Louisville-Louisville
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- Baylor College Of Medicine-Houston
- Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
