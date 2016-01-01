Dr. Todd Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Simmons, MD
Dr. Todd Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Simmons' Office Locations
Physical Therapy Institute of Illinois1550 N Northwest Hwy Ste 220, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 824-3198
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists, Ltd1009 Il Route 22 Ste 2, Fox River Grove, IL 60021 Directions (847) 842-9366
Advocate Childrens Hospital1675 Dempster St, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (708) 684-5437
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 299-4222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Todd Simmons, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1053402552
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.