Overview of Dr. Todd Simmons, MD

Dr. Todd Simmons, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Simmons works at ORTHOPAEDIC SURGERY SPECIALISTS, LTD in Park Ridge, IL with other offices in Fox River Grove, IL and Hoffman Estates, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.