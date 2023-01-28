Dr. Todd Simon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Simon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami School of Medicine

Locations
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida- Atlantis5401 S Congress Ave Ste 211, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-8221
Gastroenterology Associates of Florida10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200 Fl 2, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was extremely impressed with Dr Todd Simon He is easy to talk to and very pleasant I trust his recommendation and know he will guide me to better health
About Dr. Todd Simon, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1225073489
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey - Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Medical Center at Princeton (Chief Resident)
- Delware Valley Medical Center
- Columbia University - Post Baccalaureate Pre-Medical Program
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Simon has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simon speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.