Dr. Todd Sisto, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Sisto, MD
Dr. Todd Sisto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Upmc Mckeesport.
Dr. Sisto's Office Locations
-
1
Golla Center for Plastic Surgery107 Gamma Dr Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 963-6677
-
2
Wound Care Consultants PA131 S Citrus Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 344-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Brooksville
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
- Upmc Mckeesport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! He did implants, and nine years later took them out and did lift. My breast, five years later, still look great. Hes awesome! I'm a registered nurse as well.
About Dr. Todd Sisto, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275504888
Education & Certifications
- Congenital Plastic Surgery
- University ND
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Plastic Surgery
