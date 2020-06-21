See All Plastic Surgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Todd Sisto, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Todd Sisto, MD

Dr. Todd Sisto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Upmc Mckeesport.

Dr. Sisto works at Golla Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Sisto's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Golla Center for Plastic Surgery
    107 Gamma Dr Ste 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 963-6677
  2. 2
    Wound Care Consultants PA
    131 S Citrus Ave, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 344-9400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bravera Health Brooksville
  • Bravera Health Seven Rivers
  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
  • Indiana Regional Medical Center
  • Upmc Mckeesport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Freedom Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 21, 2020
    Excellent! He did implants, and nine years later took them out and did lift. My breast, five years later, still look great. Hes awesome! I'm a registered nurse as well.
    — Jun 21, 2020
    About Dr. Todd Sisto, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275504888
    Education & Certifications

    • Congenital Plastic Surgery
    • University ND
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Todd Sisto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sisto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sisto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sisto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sisto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sisto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sisto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sisto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

