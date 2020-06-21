Overview of Dr. Todd Sisto, MD

Dr. Todd Sisto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Bravera Health Brooksville, Bravera Health Seven Rivers, HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Upmc Mckeesport.



Dr. Sisto works at Golla Center for Plastic Surgery in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.