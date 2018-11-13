Overview of Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM

Dr. Todd Snoeyink, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Snoeyink works at OSF MEDICAL GROUP in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.