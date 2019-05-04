Overview of Dr. Todd Solomon, MD

Dr. Todd Solomon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Community Internists Inc. in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Cambridge, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.