Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd Stafford, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Stafford, MD
Dr. Todd Stafford, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Stafford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
-
1
Brown Surgical Associates2 Dudley St Ste 470, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 228-0633
-
2
Vascular Surgery the Miriam Hospital195 Collyer St Ste 302, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 228-0633
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stafford?
I knew not of Dr Stafford at all prior to my appendix surgery at Miriam Hospital! He was assigned to me as my surgery was kind of emergency, yet in my pre-op consult he told me I’d be in and out in 24 hours as he was preparing to do laparoscopic procedure! All said and done Dr Stafford had to make a quick decision on behalf of my safety to perform an open operation procedure! My appendix were very inflamed hence Dr Stafford chose the safe route rather than the quick route! He mentioned he hasn’t had to change his original plan for surgery in his last decade of surgical procedures but patient safety is always his main concern!! He explained in detail, post op, exactly what he had done and why! He allowed me to record what he was telling me as I was still quite medicated and I wanted to remember everything he was telling me!! Dr Stafford’s attention to detail is a step beyond the normal! His bedside manner is mild, attentive and professional without rush!! 5??‘S plus for Dr Stafford
About Dr. Todd Stafford, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1013178029
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stafford works at
Dr. Stafford has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.