Overview of Dr. Todd Stewart, MD

Dr. Todd Stewart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Advanced Spine Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.