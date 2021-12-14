Dr. Todd Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Stewart, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Stewart, MD
Dr. Todd Stewart, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Stewart's Office Locations
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 269C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 743-0330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr, Stewart for a compressed cervical cord. He was very attentive and explained all my options. I am very pleased with his surgical skills and attention to detail. I have had a very positive outcome from his surgery to decompress 4 cervical levels.
About Dr. Todd Stewart, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1396763728
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fdn
- Washington Univ, Barnes-Jewish
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital / Washington University
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- University of Washington, Seattle
