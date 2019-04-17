Dr. Todd Stitik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stitik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Stitik, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Stitik, MD
Dr. Todd Stitik, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.
Dr. Stitik's Office Locations
Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine90 Bergen St, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2802
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stitik is a great doctor. If you have any pain issues, you want to see him. Good bedside manner, friendly and he remembers you. He is professional and won't small talk but that's exactly what you want in a doctor - professionalism. I respect his decision and him as a human: he genuinely cares about his patients. Only thing is he is a busy guy and not easy to get in touch with over phone. His receptionist Grace is good, and his assistant doctor is great too.
About Dr. Todd Stitik, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stitik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stitik accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stitik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
