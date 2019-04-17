Overview of Dr. Todd Stitik, MD

Dr. Todd Stitik, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Stitik works at Rutgers Health Interventional Pain Medicine in Newark, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.