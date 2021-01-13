Dr. Todd Swenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Swenson, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Swenson, MD
Dr. Todd Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedarburg, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin.
Blount Orthopaedic Associates CedarburgW62N208 Washington Ave, Cedarburg, WI 53012 Directions (262) 376-7480Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Blount Orthopaedic Associates Glendale525 W River Woods Pkwy Ste 100, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 332-6262Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
- Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
He is prompt and accurate with the diagnosis. His treatments have always been effective. But mostly, he has a kind and interested manner. I trust Dr Swenson...
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sports Medicine and Shoulder Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Center for Sports Medicine
- University Of Pittsburgh Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Madison School Of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Swenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Swenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swenson.
