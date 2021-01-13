Overview of Dr. Todd Swenson, MD

Dr. Todd Swenson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cedarburg, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Orthopaedic Hospital Of Wisconsin.



Dr. Swenson works at Blount Orthopaedic Associates in Cedarburg, WI with other offices in Glendale, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.