Dr. Todd Tallman, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Tallman, MD
Dr. Todd Tallman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mon Health Medical Center.
Dr. Tallman's Office Locations
Mon Health Oculofacial Surgery600 Suncrest Town Centre Dr Ste 310, Morgantown, WV 26505 Directions (304) 598-2200Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mon Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tallman was great. I saw him and he told me what was going on from the symptoms. He didn't make me go through a bunch of testing and try a bunch of other things that he knew wouldn't work. He realized the pain and my quality of life was suffering and got in me in for surgery quickly and everything he fixed is great now!!!!! Very nice fella and will answer all your questions!!
About Dr. Todd Tallman, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Charleston Area Med Center
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tallman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tallman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tallman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tallman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tallman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Tallman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tallman.
