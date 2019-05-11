Dr. Todd Tescher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tescher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Tescher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Tescher, MD
Dr. Todd Tescher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Tescher works at
Dr. Tescher's Office Locations
Mark M. Theiss MD P.c.8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 414, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 289-4600
- 2 1221 MERCANTILE LN, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 Directions (301) 618-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So grateful for Dr. Tescher’s compassion and care during a very tough kidney stone. He went above and beyond to ensure I received solid care and pain control. He was always available and responsive to my questions and concerns. I would highly recommend his patient centered approach!
About Dr. Todd Tescher, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669498028
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tescher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tescher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tescher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tescher has seen patients for Spermatocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tescher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tescher speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Tescher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tescher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tescher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tescher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.