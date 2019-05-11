Overview of Dr. Todd Tescher, MD

Dr. Todd Tescher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Tescher works at Todd B Tescher Md Pllc in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Upper Marlboro, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.