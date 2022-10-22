Dr. Todd Trier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Trier, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Trier, MD
Dr. Todd Trier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Trier's Office Locations
WK Neurosurgery Specialists8001 Youree Dr Ste 960, Shreveport, LA 71115 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- El Paso Children's Hospital
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trier was courteous, thorough and professional, he seems very knowledgeable in his profession and explained everything regarding my tests, diagnosis and prognosis in a very understandable and methodical way. His office staff was a true delight to deal with.
About Dr. Todd Trier, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508813486
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Trier using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Trier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trier.
