Overview of Dr. Todd Trier, MD

Dr. Todd Trier, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, El Paso Children's Hospital and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Trier works at WK Neurosurgery Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.